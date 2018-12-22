Tucker Asks Liberal Radio Host If Wall Works In Israel

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed the ongoing battle between President Trump and Congress over border wall funding with liberal radio host Chris Hahn on Friday night.

Their back-and-forth discussion, particularly on whether or not the Israeli border walls “work,” shed insight into differences between liberal and conservative thinking on the issue.

WATCH:

“We can secure the border through modern technology,” said Hahn as he discussed alternate ways to secure the border and why he believes walls won’t work. “Put a ring video doorbell that would do better than a wall. A wall didn’t work for China. They got overrun when they had a wall. It’s not gonna work for us.”

“Does it work in Israel?” Carlson asked. “Does the wall work in Israel?”

“In places,” Hahn said. “Look, there are places where …”

“Oh! I thought they didn’t work!” Carlson responded. “Wait, hold on. I’m a man of moderate intellectual means here. Literally 30 seconds ago you told me walls don’t work. It’s medieval. People dig under them. I said ‘what about Israel?’ Which obviously nobody wants to criticize. And it kind of does work. So the question is does a wall work or does it not work?”

At which point Hahn was forced to admit that he’s “not for no wall, nowhere.”

“Look. I’m not for no wall, nowhere. I’m not for the wall from sea to shining sea,” he said before switching to the question of Mexico paying for it. (RELATED: Christian Theologian Makes Case That God Supports Trump’s Border Wall)

Carlson went back to the key issue: “Why wouldn’t you do whatever it took to secure your country’s border when you have over 20 million people living fraudulently using fake federal I.D. in your country? That is a disaster. Why wouldn’t you respond in a meaningful way? I actually don’t understand why you would be against this. What is the reason?”

“Why?” Carlson pressed when Hahn tried to respond by wondering about the “first $1.3 billion.” “Not because the wall doesn’t work, because it does work, as you know. It’s not because it’s too expensive. No it’s not. What is the real reason?”

Hahn diverted again to Mexico paying for it.

The conversation ended with Carlson laughing at the fact that Hahn is for “American troops in Syria” but “not at the border.”

