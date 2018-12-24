Oakland Raiders Pull Off One Of The Greatest Punt Returns In NFL History. The Video Is Mind-Blowing

Oakland Raiders punt returner Dwayne Harris had himself a night Monday against the Denver Broncos.

Harris took a ball 99 yards to the house for a touchdown, but it wasn’t like any normal punt taken back for a score.

Not at all. Harris let two Broncos players nearly down the ball before coming back to pick it up, rush the whole field, and score six points. Does that sound confusing as hell? Well, don’t feel bad because I can guarantee you’ve never seen something like this before. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Give the video a watch below.

WHAT A PLAY. Dwayne Harris goes 99 YARDS for a punt return TD! #RaiderNation : #DENvsOAK on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KhzAkZZIf2 — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2018

You just have to love Gruden’s reaction in that video. He looked like a kid on Christmas morning who just got everything on his list. The Raiders coach was juiced!

At first look, it certainly appeared the Broncos had downed the ball, but they clearly screwed it up when you take a look at the replay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on Dec 24, 2018 at 6:39pm PST

I’m glad they did too because that was one hell of a kick return that none of us will forget about anytime soon.

Well done, Harris. Well done.

