Paris Hilton Drops Bombshell About That $2 Million Engagement Ring: ‘It Was Free’

Paris Hilton dropped a bombshell Wednesday about her $2 million engagement ring when she shared that “it was free” and so she’s not giving it back.

TMZ caught up to the 37-year-old socialite after she had arrived at LAX and asked her point-blank about her comments last week — when she shared on SiriusXM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show “that she had zero plans of giving back the 20-carat sparkler to her ex-fiance Chris Zylka after she called off their nearly year-long engagement earlier this year. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

“It’s mine,” Hilton shared when asked about her comments that the ring gave the jeweler — who gave the couple the ring — “millions of dollars” worth of free publicity.

When pressed further on her plans to keep it and who exactly paid for it, Zylka or herself, the outlet claimed she said, “It was free.”

The comments came in light of reports that the disc jockey was the one who called off their pending wedding nuptials — while sources close to Hilton claimed the wedding was never going to happen.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” an insider shared at the time. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” the source added. “They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date.”

An insider continued, “No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([her siblings] are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

“Now, Hilton is focused on her career,” a source explained. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

As previously reported, the couple made headlines shortly after New Year’s day when she shared the news that she Zylka were engaged, along with a photo on Instagram of the two embracing and a close-up of that huge diamond ring.