Sarah Sanders Shares Video Of Troops Cheering Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shared a video of American troops cheering and chanting for President Trump during a surprise visit to U.S. soldier in Iraq during Christmas.

In the video, a large hangar full of U.S. troops can be seen cheering wildly as the president took the stage and breaking into a chant of “USA! USA! USA!” The president was joined by Melania onstage. The president went on to address the troops and thank them for their sacrifice and service. The late Christmas evening trip was a surprise to most everyone. Many in the media had criticized Trump for not making a trip to see the troops over the holidays.

Sanders also shared a story about a young man who had rejoined the military because of President Donald Trump becoming commander-in-chief. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Shares Touching Story About Trump’s Trip To Iraq)

“Powerful moment,” Sanders tweeted, ‘Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him.” Trump replied, “And I am here because of you,” according to Sanders.

I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm.

The trip marked Trump’s first time visiting a war zone as President.