Indonesia Is Evacuating Thousands Over Fears Of More Tsunamis

Thousands of Indonesians are evacuating after the government’s disaster agency raised the threat level for the Anak Krakatau volcano, CNN reports.

Anak Krakatau’s recent eruptions caused a tsunami, which killed hundreds of people in western Indonesia Saturday. The volcano seemed to be quieting down in the days following the disaster, but authorities raised its threat level to 3, the second-highest rank, after placing seismic sensors around the volcano Wednesday.

The volcano is located in the Sunda Straight between the islands of Sumatra and Java. Authorities are evacuating thousands from the area over fears another Anak Krakatau eruption may cause another tsunami to hit already devastated regions. Flights have also been rerouted around the volcano’s area.

Saturday’s tsunami killed more than 430 people, injured at least 1,500 and displaced tens of thousands living in the area. Indonesia’s Red Cross branch was helping people erect temporary shelters and search for loved ones before evacuation orders were given for the area. (RELATED: Harrowing Video Shows Massive Indonesian Tsunami Wiping Out Concert Venue)

Experts believe that Anak Krakatau’s eruptions caused an underwater landslide that, in turn, caused the tsunami.

Spectacular footage of #AnakKrakatau eruption! Source RRINET pic.twitter.com/KkbxbUVwEB — Maarten Van Daele (@MaartenVanDaele) December 24, 2018

And even more spectacular… pic.twitter.com/fIA3SkVXCr — Maarten Van Daele (@MaartenVanDaele) December 24, 2018

The tsunami caught Indonesian authorities by surprise. No seismic activity was recorded before the wave struck, which could have prompted the government to issue an evacuation. No evacuation order or warning was given before one of the most populated areas of Indonesia was violently flooded.

Saturday’s disaster follows a similar event in September that resulted in the deaths of more than 2,100 Indonesians on the island of Sulawesi. A 7.5-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami struck the island, injuring around 4,400 and severely damaging or destroying 67,000 homes.

