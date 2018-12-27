Sarah Sanders Hits Back At CNN For Attacking Troops Who Got Their Hats Signed

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders hit back at a CNN report that questioned if U.S. troops should be disciplined for allowing President Donald Trump to sign campaign merchandise during his surprise visit to Iraq.

News broke Wednesday that Trump and the first lady had taken the secret trip to visit the troops, which was a surprise to nearly everyone. Many in the media had criticized Trump for not making a trip to see the troops over the holidays.

But CNN went a step further with their criticism, asking if troops were violating military rules by getting the president to sign “Make America Great Again” hats and “Trump 2020” stickers.

Troops bringing President Trump “Make America Great Again” hats to sign may have violated a military rule https://t.co/AfKkrYq7PV pic.twitter.com/gnRoQge82S — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 27, 2018

Many harshly criticized CNN for their critique of American troops serving in a war zone during Christmas. Sarah Sanders joined in Thursday, saying on Twitter, “CNN will attack anyone who supports President Trump, including the brave men and women of our military who fight everyday to protect our freedom”.

CNN will attack anyone who supports President Trump, including the brave men and women of our military who fight everyday to protect our freedom https://t.co/x6VjuUJFdF — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018

Sanders had previously shared some heartwarming moments from the surprise Christmas trip, including a video of a large hangar full of soldiers cheering wildly as the president took the stage and breaking into a chant of “USA! USA! USA!” Trump, who was joined by Melania onstage, went on to address the troops, thanking them for their sacrifice and service.

WATCH:

Sanders also shared a story about a young man who had rejoined the military because Trump became commander-in-chief. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Shares Touching Story About Trump’s Trip To Iraq)

Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him. And President Trump responded, “And I am here because of you.” I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm. Incredible. #TrumpTroopsVisit pic.twitter.com/WmQf3b2K8X — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

The trip marked Trump’s first time visiting a war zone as president.