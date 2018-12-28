Clemson Fans Won’t Want To Miss This Video Of Dabo Swinney From ESPN. It’s Outstanding
ESPN recently dropped an outstanding video of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.
Swinney has his Clemson Tigers roaring as they enter the college football playoff with a Saturday matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Naturally, that means we need a little juice in our veins for the games. That’s where ESPN entered the picture. They released a short three-minute video chronicling Swinney’s rise at Clemson, his decision to start Trevor Lawrence and so much more. (RELATED: The College F
I think it’s safe to say fans of the Tigers will love this video. Give it a watch below.
Damn, Dabo is such a sweet dude. If I had a son, he’s the kind of guy I would want coaching him because I think my son would grow a hell of a person under his tutelage.
He just seems like such an incredible straight shooter when it comes to dealing with people and situations, and we all know how rare that is in today’s world.
I suppose that’s a large part of why Clemson has been so good with him running the show.
You can catch Clemson’s game against Notre Dame at 4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. It should be a great game.