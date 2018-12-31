Authorities Arrest Man Carrying Loaded Gun On Way To Fulfill ‘A Prophecy’ At Texas Church

Authorities arrested a man dressed in tactical gear and carrying a loaded gun Sunday after a witness notified the police of the man’s suspicious-looking activity.

The Seguin City Police Department arrested 33-year-old Tony Albert in San Antonio, The Associated Press reported Monday. Albert was headed to a church to fulfill “a prophecy,” he told authorities.

Albert carried a loaded gun and possessed a face shield and extra ammunition at the time of his arrest, TheAP reported. He was arrested on drug charges and for illegal possession of a firearm, according to TheAP.

The arrest comes after 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley allegedly shot and killed 26 people during a church service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in early November 2017. He allegedly wounded dozens more.

Like Albert, Kelley was dressed in tactical gear and wore a face mask. Kelley used a semi-automatic rifle to allegedly shoot the church attendees.

The U.S. saw a number of mass shootings in 2018. Mass shootings killed scores of people at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, and Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Mass shootings in 2017, including the massacres at First Baptist Church and Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, also afflicted hundreds of victims and their families. (RELATED: Sandy Hook Terrorized With Bomb Threat On 6th Anniversary Of Mass Shooting)

Albert was taken to the Guadalupe County jail according to Senguin police, but it is unclear if he remains there, according to TheAP.

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi promised to act “boldly” to bring “commonsense” gun control reforms to the table in December 2018. With Pelosi’s support, Democrats have coalesced to create a gun reform proposal that would require federal background checks on all gun sales, including private sales, Politico reported. The bill will be introduced to Congress in early 2019, according to Politico.

The National Rifle Association opposes “expanding firearm background check systems, because background checks don’t stop criminals from getting firearms,” according to its website.