Netflix Censors Comedy Show On Behalf Of Saudi Government

An episode of a Netflix comedy show was made unavailable in Saudi Arabia after the government accused the episode of violating the nation’s laws.

The episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” featured harsh criticism of the United States’ relationship with the Saudi kingdom in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. (RELATED: IHOP Boycotts Tucker Carlson But Not Saudi Arabia)

Netflix defended its decision to kowtow to the Saudi’s demands, saying the company “received a valid legal request.”

“We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law,” Netflix said.

Although the episode first aired in October, the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission sent a takedown request to Netflix in December. The episode was then removed last week.

Netflix customers outside of Saudi Arabia can still view the episode.

