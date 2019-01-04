CNN Worships Nancy Pelosi’s Ice Cream Order — Slams Trump For Getting Two Scoops

WATCH:

Earlier this week, CNN’s Dana Bash followed Speaker of the House Pelosi to an ice cream, but TheDC’s Vince Coglianese points out that Bash’s stance on Pelosi’s favorite dessert is very different from her network’s coverage of a story about President Donald Trump’s ice cream habits.

“She attributes her boundless energy to Italian genes. It’s certainly not a balanced diet — dark chocolate and ice cream,” Bash narrated in a voiceover. “Vaccaro’s has been her favorite since she was a little girl.”

Bash and CNN’s Poppy Harlow proceeded to joke about Pelosi’s desire for her ice cream to be “chocolate unadulterated!”

However, it’s a very different tone from past ice cream related stories. Back in 2017, Time published a story revealing that the president gets two scoops of ice cream while his guests only get one. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cillizza mocked the president for his ice cream desires.

