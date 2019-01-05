Border Wall GoFundMe Founder Goes To Pelosi’s Office To Collect $1 [VIDEO]

WATCH:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would donate $1 to help build the border wall during a recent press conference, so Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee Veteran and founder of a border wall GoFundMe page that recently made headlines for the massive amount of donations it has brought in, decided to head down to the U.S. Capitol to collect the moola.

Clearly, Pelosi was joking when she made the comment, but Kolfage thought he would at least try to extract a buck from the new speaker.

Hey, when it comes to raising money for a good cause, every dollar counts. (RELATED: Triple-Amputee Veteran Who Is Raising Money for Trump’s Border Wall Has a Fiery Message for Democrats.)

