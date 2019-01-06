Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Won’t ‘Apologize’ For The Greatness Of His Team

Don’t expect Dabo Swinney to apologize for the greatness of his Clemson football team anytime soon.

According to Maria Martin, Dabo Swinney told the media Sunday, “I’m not going to apologize for having a great team and great program. Neither is Coach Saban.”

In what fantasy world would Dabo or anybody in a Tigers uniform ever apologize for the success of the program?

Clemson has absolutely balled out the past few years, and in America, we celebrate excellence. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

Dabo has become one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game. He’s been absolutely dominant during his tenure at Clemson.

If Swinney is able to get a win Monday night against Alabama, it’d be his second national title in three years.

There aren’t too many coaches who ever get the chance to even play for one. Dabo and company are going for their third shot in the past four years. That’s simply incredible.

Tune in Monday night on ESPN to see who will be crowned the champions after another outstanding season of college football.

