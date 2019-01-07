Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Earns $1 Million Bonus After Playoff Win

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles cashed in Sunday after beating the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Foles got a $500,000 bonus for playing at least 33 percent of snaps in a playoff win and another $500,000 for the win. In total, he walked away with an extra $1 million after the big day.

Nick Foles’ restructured contract this offseason pays him $500k for playing 33 percent of snaps in a playoff game — and another $500k for a win in that instance. And he’s walking around here all calm. I’d be spraying champagne from the 300 section of Soldier Field by now. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 7, 2019

Good for Foles. He already narrowly missed out on another $1 million bonus during the regular season after playing four fewer snaps than he needed to. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Now, he’s got an extra million dollars in his pocket and he’s moving to the next round of the playoffs. What more could you ask for?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Jan 6, 2019 at 4:57pm PST

I don’t even care about the Eagles one bit, but it’s been so much fun watching Foles continue to save them time after time.

Last season, he led them to the Super Bowl after replacing an injured Carson Wentz. That was an epic journey.

Now, he replaced Wentz again at the end of the season when all hope looked lost, led the Eagles to the postseason and went to Chicago to beat a very good Bears team. Again, what more could you possibly ask for?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Dec 31, 2018 at 10:21am PST

The Eagles will face the Saints next Sunday. Does Foles have any more magic left in him? Time will tell, but I wouldn’t bet against him.

