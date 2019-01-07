Ocasio-Cortez Issues An Apology To Donald Trump Jr

Nick Givas | Media And Politics Reporter

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York issued an apology to Donald Trump Jr. on “60 Minutes” Sunday, after implying she’d use her congressional powers to subpoena him.

Ocasio-Cortez originally tweeted about the president’s son on Dec. 7 and said it was unwise of Trump Jr. to tweet negatively about her. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Responds To Ocasio-Cortez ‘Scandalous’ Dancing)

Host Anderson Cooper said some people saw her comments as an abuse of power and Ocasio-Cortez said she was sorry if it made Trump Jr. feel threatened.

“Well, if he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize,” she said. “But I think, frankly, it’s legal advice that any person would give him.”

“You do know that most politicians don’t apologize for anything?” Cooper replied. “You’ve broken that rule now too.”

“Yeah, I’m breaking all the rules,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

