Ocasio-Cortez Issues An Apology To Donald Trump Jr

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York issued an apology to Donald Trump Jr. on “60 Minutes” Sunday, after implying she’d use her congressional powers to subpoena him.

Ocasio-Cortez originally tweeted about the president’s son on Dec. 7 and said it was unwise of Trump Jr. to tweet negatively about her. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Responds To Ocasio-Cortez ‘Scandalous’ Dancing)

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2018

Host Anderson Cooper said some people saw her comments as an abuse of power and Ocasio-Cortez said she was sorry if it made Trump Jr. feel threatened.

“Well, if he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize,” she said. “But I think, frankly, it’s legal advice that any person would give him.”

WATCH:

“If he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize.” @AOC discusses her Twitter dispute with Donald Trump Jr. https://t.co/HUub7Y0xF6 pic.twitter.com/8ih11Wa0uI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

“You do know that most politicians don’t apologize for anything?” Cooper replied. “You’ve broken that rule now too.”

“Yeah, I’m breaking all the rules,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

