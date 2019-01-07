Pete Davidson Spotted Leaving The Golden Globes Afterparty With This Famous Actress

2019 looks like it’s shaping up to be a much better year for Pete Davidson.

The SNL star, 25, seemed to be in high spirits during Sunday’s annual Golden Globe awards ceremony. He was seen partying with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet in one of his first public appearances since threatening suicide last month.

View this post on Instagram Boys night out #MachineGunKelly #PeteDavidson #GoldenGlobes A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on Jan 7, 2019 at 8:15am PST

But it was what purportedly happened at the Golden Globe Netflix afterparty that has people talking.

According to an anonymous insider also in attendance, Davidson was seen flirting with actress Kate Beckinsale in an outdoor patio area shortly before leaving with her. Worth pointing out…Davidson just turned 25, whereas Beckinsale is 45. But love knows no age, right? (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“They were flirting all night and sipping Moët champagne,” a source told Page Six anonymously. “They were outside on the patio and left together.”

Davidson seems to have made a decent effort at trying to move on since his engagement with Ariana Grande was broken off in 2018. He was seen out at a swanky New York City dinner with a mystery girl in December, but he’s not rumored to be dating anybody seriously at the moment.

Let’s just hope he’s getting his mind right before anything else.

