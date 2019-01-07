‘Westworld’ Doesn’t Win A Single Award At The Golden Globes

“Westworld” got completely shutout of the Golden Globes Sunday night.

The HBO hit show only had one nomination coming into the night, which was Thandie Newton for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie. I made my thoughts on that pretty damn clear when the nominations came out.

I wasn’t happy, and that was putting it lightly. However, I held out hope that Newton would at least win this award. She didn’t. Instead, Patricia Clarkson won it for “Sharp Objects.” (RELATED: HBO Hands Out Massive Raises To Stars Of One Of Its Biggest Hits. Here’s How Much They’ll Make)

No disrespect towards Clarkson, but I highly doubt she deserved it more than Newton.

I will never understand how this show gets such little respect. Do the critics and “experts” no longer have access to HBO?

Anybody with an ounce of intelligence knows that I’m 100 percent correct here. Ed Harris should have taken home literally every single award he was eligible for last night.

Instead, he wasn’t even nominated! How is that possible? He had two of the greatest scenes in the history of television during season two.

I just don’t get it. I don’t understand what “Westworld” has to do in order for people to recognize its greatness.

Those of us who watch the show know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s incredibly badass, the writing is off the wall, the acting is on a different level and it still doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

That’s a real shame. Hopefully, all the “experts” will realize just how wrong they were when they look back at their decisions in a few years.

