Tlaib Apologizes For The Distraction Her Vulgar Comment Caused, But Not For What She Said

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib apologized Tuesday for causing a distraction by saying that the Democrats were going to “impeach the motherf**ker” last week, in reference to President Donald Trump. She did not, however, express remorse for the comment itself.

Rep. Tlaib on “impeach the motherf—er” comment: “I don’t want anything that I do or say distract us. And that’s the only thing I will apologize for, is that it was a distraction … I want you to know that I will never apologize for being me, and for being passionate and upset” pic.twitter.com/4Mp7nbvPZR — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2019

“What I can tell you is that I’m a person that is authentically me. I’m very passionate about fighting for all of us. And the use of that language was a teachable moment for me,” she stated. “I understand I am a member of Congress and I do not want anything that I do or say [to] distract us. And that’s the only thing I apologize for — is that it was a distraction.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Excuses Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Impeach That Motherf**ker’ Comment)

“However, I have a right to be this passionate, this upset,” Tlaib continued. “I am a woman of color and I know my residents are nodding because they believe me and they have my back on this, but you know, people like us never run for office and when we do, this is who we are.”

When a reporter asked for her to clarify whether or not she was apologizing for her word choice or for being a distraction, Tlaib added,“I will never apologize for being me, and for being passionate and upset.”

The Palestinian-American was the caught making the comment late Thursday night, the same day she was sworn in as the representative from Michigan’s 13th district.

Trump addressed her statement during a press conference with Republican leadership Friday.

“I thought her comments were disgraceful. This is a person that I don’t know. I assume she’s new. I think she dishonored herself and I think she’s dishonored her family,” he stated. “Using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there, I thought that was a disgrace and a dishonor to her and to her family.”

