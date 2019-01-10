Sean Payton Shows Saints Players The Lombardi Trophy And Cash To Give Them Super Bowl Motivation

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton had an outstanding tactic to motivate his players for a Super Bowl run.

According to Jon DeTrinis, Payton entered the Saints locker room Wednesday flanked by armed guards with the Lombardi Trophy and over $200,000 in cash. He proceeded to tell his players “Y’all want this??? Win 3 F’n games.”

From sources: Yesterday, 4 armed guards entered the @saints locker room, with Coach @SeanPayton wheeling the Lombardi trophy on top of $225k in cash. Coach then said: “Y’all want this???” “Win 3 F’n games.” The locker room erupted. $225k is each player’s SB bonus. #WHODAT — Jon DeTrinis (@JonDeTrinis) January 9, 2019

I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love this move. This is what you call trying to move the needle. Some coaches try all different kinds of tactics to motivate their troops.

I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of a coach just trolling with strapped security guards, cash and the Super Bowl trophy to motivate his guys. That is flat-out incredible. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

The look on his players’ faces must also have been incredible. The amount of money isn’t even huge by NFL standards, but seeing it in cash on the table must be something to behold.

The Saints play the Eagles on Sunday, and I might just have to take them by about a million after this stunt from Payton.

There’s no shot in hell New Orleans doesn’t roll Philly after this stunt. I don’t even play for them, and I’m ready to run through a wall right now.

I’ll be absolutely stunned if the Saints don’t win. It’ll make me feel like there’s nothing righteous in this world anymore.

Bet the house, folks. This one isn’t even going to be close.

