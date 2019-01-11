Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Talks About Josh Rosen’s Arm Strength

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sounded very excited about working with Josh Rosen during a recent TV appearance.

“I think an extremely talented thrower of the football. When you watch him cut it loose, he can throw it with anybody,” Kingsbury said during a Thursday night appearance on the NFL Network.

“When you watch him cut it loose, he can throw it with anybody.” – @KliffKingsbury is impressed with Josh Rosen’s arm strength : @gmfb pic.twitter.com/H4uk6lLLJW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 11, 2019

I have no idea if Kingsbury means this or not. Obviously, Rosen has a lot of talent. Nobody doubts that. If he didn’t, then he wouldn’t have been chosen in the first round of the 2018 draft. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

The guy can sling it, and it’s good that Kingsbury is out here hyping up his quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Jan 8, 2019 at 4:46pm PST

However, let’s not totally kill my idea of drafting Kyler Murray first overall and shipping Rosen out of town.

The former UCLA QB might be talented but I’m taking the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner without a doubt.

There’s a reason Murray is taking a hard look at the NFL, and it’s not because he thinks he’s gonna ride the bench. It’s because the dual-threat QB thinks he’s about to ball out in the league.

I’m telling you all right now, the Cardinals need to set the league on fire by drafting Murray. Embrace chaos and burning this place to the ground.

It must be done, and Kingsbury is the perfect man for the job. Sorry, Rosen! Your new team will appreciate your talents.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter