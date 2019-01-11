Trevor Noah Mocks Beto O’Rourke For Live Streaming His Dental Cleaning, Compares Him To A Teen

Comedian Trevor Noah compared former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke to a “teenage boy” on “The Daily Show” Thursday for live streaming his dental cleaning on Instagram.

“It is 663 days until the next presidential election but the campaign is already underway. One of the Democrats exploring a run is former Texas representative and weathered teenage boy, Beto O’Rourke. All week he’s been traveling around, talking to everyday Americans and posting stories on his Instagram,” Noah said.

“And it turns out, maybe there is such a thing as too relatable,” he added. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Has Little Left From His Record-Breaking Fundraiser)

WATCH:

Noah then played a clip of O’Rourke sitting in a dentist chair trying to discuss border security and the immigration crisis, while a dental hygienist cleaned his teeth.

“Yeah, Beto. It looks like he didn’t understand what his adviser meant when he said all the kids were flossing,” Noah continued. “This is a genius way to avoid tough questions, right? Because you could be like, ‘Congressman, how can you call yourself a progressive candidate when you voted for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico? Great question … garble, garble. (Spits) Moving on.'”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.