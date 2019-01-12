Kansas City Chiefs’ Stadium Covered In Snow Ahead Of Playoff Game Against The Colts

Arrowhead Stadium is blanketed in snow ahead of a showdown between the Chiefs and the Colts Saturday afternoon.

ESPN tweeted out a photo of the stadium seats, and they’re covered in snow.

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL IN THE SNOW! pic.twitter.com/68hZY1huRe — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2019

Crews are also trying to clear the set for the NBC broadcast, and it doesn’t look like an easy task. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

The power-brokers should leave the snow. Leave every bit of it. This is how football is supposed to be played. It should be played in the snow, the cold and the most brutal conditions the world can throw at us.

If the Colts and the Chiefs aren’t capable of playing in the snow, then they don’t belong in the NFL. Let them go play Texas high school football.

Real men play in the cold. As a man crafted in the Wisconsin tundra, I can tell you there’s nothing better than playing in the wackiest of conditions. (RELATED: It’s Our First Weekend Without College Football. How Will We Survive?)

Bring on the ice, bring on the chilly weather and bring on the football. That’s what America is all about. We didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy so that football games could get called off over bad weather.

Imagine if the troops didn’t fight the Battle of the Bulge just because it snowed a little? It’s preposterous to even ponder.

Settle in, grab some beer, grab your coat and prepare for battle. It should be a great game.

