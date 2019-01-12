Four Of The Eight Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL Playoffs Are From Texas

Four of the eight starting quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs this weekend are from the great state of Texas.

Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman pointed out on Twitter that Nick Foles, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes all played their high school ball in the Lone Star State.

Of the eight starting QBs playing this weekend in the NFL playoffs, four are Texas high school products: Drew Brees (Austin Westlake); Nick Foles (Westlake); Patrick Mahomes (Whitehouse) & Andrew Luck (Houston Stratford). — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2019

If you ever wondered just how great the state of Texas is at producing NFL talent, this tweet tells you all that you need to know. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

They have 50 percent of the remaining starters in the league! That is simply insane. There’s also the very real chance you could have a Texas QB vs. Texas QB matchup in the Super Bowl because there are guys in the AFC and NFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 11, 2019 at 1:35pm PST

Not only are four of the QBs from Texas, but three of the four are all extremely elite players. Luck, Mahomes and Brees are all studs under center.

Foles isn’t too bad himself, but I think we all know he’s not on the same level as the other three.

Major props to all the people developing talent down in Texas. They clearly know what they’re doing.

