NH Bill Could Strip Cops Of Authority To Use Deadly Force During Arrests

A proposed bill making its way through the New Hampshire legislature could strip law enforcement officers of the authority to use deadly force when making arrests.

Advocates of the bill, put forward by a group known as the Liberty Republicans, argue that the purpose of the bill is to save lives — but Chief David Goldstein of the Franklin Police Department worries that, if the bill passes, it could put his officers in danger.

“It will make it much more difficult, if not impossible, for us to effect our jobs in certain situations,” Goldstein explained to ABC affiliate WMUR 9.

Actor Dean Cain, a longtime supporter of law enforcement and reserve officer, told The Daily Caller that the proposed bill was bad news. (RELATED: ‘Superman’ Dean Cain To Put On Badge As Reserve Officer, Because ‘Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes’)

“Terrible idea,” he said, pointing out the fact that deadly force is supposed to be a last resort and is generally only implemented to prevent injury either to the officer or to others. “No law enforcement officer wants to use deadly force during an arrest. Regrettably, sometimes it is the only option. Enacting a law like this is dangerous, irresponsible, and will lead to even more violence against law enforcement.”

According to the most recent data, police officers have already seen a 12 percent rise in on-duty deaths from 2017 to 2018. Shootings accounted for the majority of officer deaths, followed by traffic-related incidents.

Officer Natalie Corona had her whole life ahead of her — a life dedicated to serving others. Natalie had less than one year on the Job when a coward murdered her last night. My prayers are with the Corona family, the @CityOfDavisPD, and the Davis, CA community. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CTsYExoK5J — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) January 11, 2019

Law enforcement officers have also seen a spike in suicides — which some attribute to the “Ferguson effect.”

Retired police officer Ron Martinelli explained to The Daily Caller that, in addition to the threat of on-the-job injury or even death, police officers “have to worry if they’re going to lose their job or get sued.”

New Hampshire’s House Criminal Justice Committee is set to vote on the bill in late January.

