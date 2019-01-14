Duke Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll

The Duke Blue Devils have a stranglehold on the top spot of the college basketball rankings.

The top 10 in the latest AP poll released Monday are as follows:

Duke Michigan Tennessee Virginia Gonzaga Michigan State Kansas Texas Tech Virginia Tech Nevada

I don’t know how anybody could honestly vote for anybody other than Coach K and the Blue Devils to be at the top. In my mind, it’s not even close, and this is coming from a person that absolutely hates Duke. They stole a ring right off of my finger, and I can still admit they’re outstanding this season. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

They snagged an impressive victory over Florida State this past weekend, and looked good doing it.

The Big Ten is also looking very strong with two teams in the top six. I’m not sure that I’m sold on Michigan being elite just yet, but they and the Spartans have both looked great through the season up to this point.

The Wolverines have been running through the competition.

Finally, my beloved Wisconsin Badgers dropped out of the top 25 after a stunning Friday night loss to Purdue.

Something needs to change in Madison, and it needs to change sooner than later. We’ve got far too much talent to be unranked. It’s simply unacceptable.

Make sure to check back next week for the latest round of rankings. Something tells me that there’s a very good chance Duke will still be at the top.