Authorities Rescue UPS Workers Taken Hostage In New Jersey Shooting

Police rescued two female hostages apprehended by a gunman who attacked a UPS facility in New Jersey Monday.

The man shot up the bulk mail processing facility in Logan Township, taking two female employees as hostages, according to CBS News.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore has stated that the women are uninjured.

Prior to their rescue, the two women were held in a barricaded room with the attacker, CNN reported.

The rescue was made possible by local and county authorities who responded to the incident, New Jersey State Police tweeted Monday. Included among the responders were the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The county was first notified of an active shooter at the UPS facility at roughly 8:30 a.m., according to Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto. (RELATED: One Dead, 20 Injured After NJ Art Festival Shootout)

The UPS facility was evacuated during the shooting. Thirty-two employees were taken to a nearby Holiday Inn during the incident.

The county’s school district was also put on lockdown after the incident. No persons may enter or leave the building, according to Superintendent Patricia Haney.

“We are working with law enforcement as they respond and cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time,” UPS said in a statement.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.