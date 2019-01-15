Beto O’Rourke Wonders If The Constitution Still Works

In a lengthy interview with The Washington Post, potential presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke wondered if the United States Constitution might be too outdated to deal with the issues facing the country.

The reporter asked the Texas Democrat about a range of issues and noticed how he “boomeranged between a bright-eyed hope that the United States will soon dramatically change its approach to a whole host of issues and a dismal suspicion that the country is now incapable of implementing sweeping change,” according to WaPo.

When asked to narrow down what the future holds, whether the country will solve its problem or simply avoid them and face a long decline, O’Rourke wasn’t sure. (RELATED: On The Road Again — Beto O’Rourke Takes Road Trip To Meet America)

“Does this still work?” O’Rourke asked WaPo. “Can an empire like ours with military presence in over 170 countries around the globe, with trading relationships … and security agreements in every continent, can it still be managed by the same principles that were set down 230-plus years ago?”

O’Rourke is meanwhile considering a presidential run in 2020.

“Running for Senate, I was 100 percent focused on our campaign, winning that race and then serving the next six years in the United States Senate,” O’Rourke said at a town hall in November. “Now that that is no longer possible, you know, we’re thinking through a number of things.”

