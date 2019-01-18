Paige VanZant Shares Behind-The-Scenes Shots Before UFC Fight

Paige VanZant gave her fans an inside look at her return Friday.

VanZant will return to the octagon Saturday night against Rachael Ostovich, and I can’t wait. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

She posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram with the caption, “I will rise. I will always rise. Don’t you doubt that even for a second.” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Take a look at them all below.

I simply can’t wait at all for VanZant to return. I’ve got a piece coming a little later that should give you guys a nice preview of the fight, but I think it’s safe to say right now that she looks ready for combat. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

The flyweight star appears to be focused, in shape and hungry for a comeback. What more could you ask for at this point?

Saturday night is what it’s all about for UFC fans around the world and VanZant herself.

Go, Paige, go!