Paige VanZant Shares Behind-The-Scenes Shots Before UFC Fight
Paige VanZant gave her fans an inside look at her return Friday.
VanZant will return to the octagon Saturday night against Rachael Ostovich, and I can’t wait. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
She posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram with the caption, “I will rise. I will always rise. Don’t you doubt that even for a second.” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
Take a look at them all below.
View this post on Instagram
I will rise. I will always rise. Don’t you doubt that even for a second. : @ericcoleman1
I simply can’t wait at all for VanZant to return. I’ve got a piece coming a little later that should give you guys a nice preview of the fight, but I think it’s safe to say right now that she looks ready for combat. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
The flyweight star appears to be focused, in shape and hungry for a comeback. What more could you ask for at this point?
Saturday night is what it’s all about for UFC fans around the world and VanZant herself.
View this post on Instagram
Go, Paige, go!