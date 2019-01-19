Linda Sarsour Promotes Anti-Israel Movement During Women’s March

Linda Sarsour took the stage at the Women’s March Saturday morning and used the platform to express her support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The movement calls for companies and groups to protest and penalize the state of Israel over their treatment of the Palestinian people. The official BDS website describes the movement as one trying to uphold “the simple principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity,” while others view it as anti-Semitic.

Big cheer just now when Linda Sarsour promoted the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) of Israel. The anti-Semitism is strong at today’s Women’s March. pic.twitter.com/E12ZfKueNX — Joshua Robbin Marks (@JoshMarks78) January 19, 2019

Sarsour said, “We will protect our constitutional right to boycott, divest and sanctions in this country,” account to Haaretz. She was referencing a bill in the Senate that would allow state and local governments to boycott companies that boycott the country of Israel. (RELATED: Rubio Defends Anti-BDS Bill Over Criticism From Sanders, Tlaib)

She also added that, “there are no perfect leaders,” and that “the media can talk about any controversy they want, but the real controversy is in the White House.”

Because BDS is top feminist priority? Just #LindaSarsour doubling down on @womensmarch Antisemitism and Israel obsession! #WomensMarch2019 https://t.co/MXybYHKSau — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) January 19, 2019

The leaders of the Women’s March have been battling over allegations of anti-Semitism in recent months. While the BDS movement calls for a protest of the country of Israel, many find it to be a disguised version of anti-Semitism because they are targeting one country for its behavior.

The Anti-Defamation League describes the movement as “the most prominent effort to undermine Israel’s existence. The BDS campaign is rampant with misinformation and distortion.”

