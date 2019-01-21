Dem. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Trump Is ‘The Grand Wizard’

House Democrat Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries labeled President Donald Trump “the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” a title previously given to the head of the Ku Klux Klan, during a speech honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

WATCH:

“We have a hater in the White House. The birther-in-chief. The Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. One of the things that we’ve learned is that while Jim Crow may be dead he’s still got some nieces and nephews that are alive and well,” he stated. (RELATED: MLK’s Niece Encourages America To ‘Pray Without Ceasing’ — Especially For Donald Trump)

“So one of the things we need to do is learn from the lessons of Dr. King, and he dealt with such hate in the ‘50s and ‘60s. In 1963, I think it was the governor of Alabama who rose in his inauguration speech and said, ‘segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,’” Jeffries continued. “That was Governor George Wallace. But, Dr. King showed us in that very same year that when haters rise up, you don’t run from the problem, you run toward the problem. So shortly after that, Dr. King announced that he was going to desegregate Birmingham.”

Jeffries has made similar comments about the president and his supporters in the past. In June, 2016, he claimed that “every racist in America voted for Donald Trump” during House proceedings.

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly set her eyes on backing a primary challenger to Jeffries come 2020.

