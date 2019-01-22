Inside Report from the First Ever Blexit Conference: Encouraging Black People to Leave the Democratic Party

A massive, turn-of-the-century theater in downtown Los Angeles might seem like an odd place for a political rally championing conservative ideals – but Sunday night the Globe theater was packed with enthusiastic activists.

The kaleidoscope of people from all over the country had one thing in common: They support the Blexit movement.

What is Blexit?

Blexit is a movement started by Conservative activist Candace Owens in order to “free” black people from the Democratic Party.

“BLEXIT is a frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy. It is a rebellion led by Americans wishing to disrupt the simulation of fear,” according to the political movement’s website, “BLEXIT is a renaissance. It is our formal declaration of independence.”

“Blexit is the black exit from the Democratic Party. It’s the black exit from permanent victimhood, the black exit from the false idea that we are somehow separate from the rest of America,” Owens told Fox News earlier this year. (Activists Jump Nancy Pelosi’s Mansion Wall With Illegal Immigrants, Demand Entry To Her Home)

WOW! PACKED HOUSE of Black and Latino patriots in Los Angeles WHO WANT THE WALL! The silent majority is WITH @realDonaldTrump !! Why won’t the media report this? They don’t want people to know the truth!@RealCandaceO leading a revolution!#BLEXIT RT! pic.twitter.com/K1TnMlIjvg — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 21, 2019

The theater in downtown LA served as the perfect backdrop for the Blexit movement’s maiden event. The packed house was standing room only and cheered for speaker of all stripes encouraging political free thought. Owens was herself front and center – leading a cavalry of speakers including Ann Coulter, Charlie Kirk, Lary Elder and David Harris Jr.

The enthusiastic audience donned shirts that read ‘Liberals Can’t Bully Me’ and MAGA hats. The Daily Caller was on the scene to ask the question: “Why should black people leave the Democratic party?”

Here are the responses: