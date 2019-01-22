Inside Report from the First Ever Blexit Conference: Encouraging Black People to Leave the Democratic Party
A massive, turn-of-the-century theater in downtown Los Angeles might seem like an odd place for a political rally championing conservative ideals – but Sunday night the Globe theater was packed with enthusiastic activists.
The kaleidoscope of people from all over the country had one thing in common: They support the Blexit movement.
What is Blexit?
Blexit is a movement started by Conservative activist Candace Owens in order to “free” black people from the Democratic Party.
“BLEXIT is a frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy. It is a rebellion led by Americans wishing to disrupt the simulation of fear,” according to the political movement’s website, “BLEXIT is a renaissance. It is our formal declaration of independence.”
“Blexit is the black exit from the Democratic Party. It’s the black exit from permanent victimhood, the black exit from the false idea that we are somehow separate from the rest of America,” Owens told Fox News earlier this year. (Activists Jump Nancy Pelosi’s Mansion Wall With Illegal Immigrants, Demand Entry To Her Home)
