Trump Jr. Says There’s a ‘99.9% Chance’ Rep. Adam Schiff Leaked His Intel Committee Testimony

Donald Trump, Jr. accused Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff — now chairman of the House Intelligence Committee — of leaking his 2017 testimony in real-time. He told Fox News on Tuesday that he believes “there’s a 99.9 percent chance he’s the guy.”

WATCH:

“I came out of testimony 8:00 at night,” Trump Jr. said. “And CNN is running quotes from noon on about my testimony. You know, in the House Intelligence Committee, I mean, that has to say something about what is going on and who they are. Since he’s never met a camera he didn’t love, I would bet a lot of money that it was him.” (RELATED: Trump Jr. Responds To Mueller Labeling Buzzfeed News’ Story As ‘Not Accurate’)

Trump Jr. was referencing his 2017 closed-door testimony before the House Intelligence Committee — which was in regard to the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting that took place in June 2016. Others known to have been present at that meeting include former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian lawyer Natalia V. Veselnitskaya.

Fox’s Catherine Herridge noted that Schiff’s office had been contacted for comment regarding Trump Jr.’s accusation, but had not yet responded.

Follow Virginia on Twitter