Trump Congratulates Mariano Rivera On Hall Of Fame Honor

President Donald Trump shared a terrific video Tuesday as he congratulated his pal former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera for his Hall of Fame honor.

“‪Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on unanimously being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Not only a great player but a great person. I am thankful for Mariano’s support of the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and FitnessGov. #EnterSandman #HOF2019‬,” Trump captioned his post on Instagram, along with a clip from Rivera taking the mound during his final All-Star game in 2013. (RELATED: Trump Tweets Support For Curt Schilling’s Hall Of Fame Candidacy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 22, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

Rivera, who has won five World Series Championships, received all 425 votes from the members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA), will be joined by other baseball greats, the late Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay, former Seattle Mariners Edgar Martinez and former Yankees and Baltimore Orioles Mike Mussina as inductees to the Class of 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame, per Fox News. (RELATED: Curt Schilling Rips Into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s What He Said)

Baseball HOF’s Class of 2019 Mariano Rivera

Roy Halladay

Edgar Martinez

Mike Mussina #HOF2019 pic.twitter.com/VEUWYUt1Zi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2019

Mariano Rivera is officially a Hall of Famer During his 19 seasons in Pinstripes –

5x World Series Champ

World Series MVP (1999)

13x All-Star

3x MLB leader in saves

Holds MLB record for career saves (652) pic.twitter.com/rbgExMK1pN — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) January 22, 2019

The reactions from the baseball legends when they found out they were in are truly perfect. Check it out.

Mo’s family when he got the call that he was being inducted into the Hall of Fame (via @MartinoPuccio)pic.twitter.com/HXiFAWAeMw — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) January 23, 2019

Thank you to the @Mariners and all the fans who have supported me through my career and HOF candidacy for the last ten years. I’m humbled by the overwhelming support and feel so blessed. Thank you! — Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) January 22, 2019

A great honor for a great player and an even greater person, proud of you dad! I love you pic.twitter.com/I4rZlH5B3M — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) January 22, 2019

⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ from Williamsport, the home of ⁦@LittleLeague⁩ Baseball..Lamade Stadium scoreboard lit up tonight..congratulations to our own Mike Mussina… pic.twitter.com/LBtFKs7xbx — Steve Keener (@littleleagueceo) January 23, 2019

The 2019 class will be enshrined July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.