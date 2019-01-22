Trump Congratulates Mariano Rivera On Hall Of Fame Honor
President Donald Trump shared a terrific video Tuesday as he congratulated his pal former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera for his Hall of Fame honor.
“Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on unanimously being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Not only a great player but a great person. I am thankful for Mariano’s support of the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and FitnessGov. #EnterSandman #HOF2019,” Trump captioned his post on Instagram, along with a clip from Rivera taking the mound during his final All-Star game in 2013. (RELATED: Trump Tweets Support For Curt Schilling’s Hall Of Fame Candidacy)
Rivera, who has won five World Series Championships, received all 425 votes from the members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA), will be joined by other baseball greats, the late Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay, former Seattle Mariners Edgar Martinez and former Yankees and Baltimore Orioles Mike Mussina as inductees to the Class of 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame, per Fox News. (RELATED: Curt Schilling Rips Into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s What He Said)
Mariano Rivera is officially a Hall of Famer
During his 19 seasons in Pinstripes –
5x World Series Champ
World Series MVP (1999)
13x All-Star
3x MLB leader in saves
Holds MLB record for career saves (652) pic.twitter.com/rbgExMK1pN
— Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) January 22, 2019
The reactions from the baseball legends when they found out they were in are truly perfect. Check it out.
The 2019 class will be enshrined July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.