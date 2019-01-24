Hue Jackson Reportedly Cussed Out The Browns General Manager And Owner After Getting Fired

Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson apparently didn’t take well to being fired.

The Browns fired Jackson back in October after more than two years with the team. In that time frame he only won three games! It seems reasonable to find a new coach, especially after drafting Baker Mayfield. Well, it sounds like he didn’t take it well at all. (RELATED: The Cleveland Browns Once Broadcast Porn During Massive Staff Meeting)

ESPN wrote the following Thursday about Jackson being fired:

So according to people briefed on the meeting, on Oct. 29, Haslam and general manager John Dorsey entered Jackson’s office and told him the team was going to move in a different direction. Jackson asked why he was being fired. The team quit on you, Dorsey replied. At the time, four of the eight Browns games had gone to overtime. “Get the f— out of my office,” Jackson said.

First off, this profile from ESPN is incredible. It’s one of the best pieces that they’ve published in a very long time. It’s pretty much a drug for people addicted to football.

It’s that good. I really didn’t understand just how insane of a dumpster fire the Browns have been. I think we all knew they blew, but I don’t think anybody realized to what extent.

As for Jackson, it is laugh-out-loud funny that he told the owner, Jimmy Haslam, and general manager John Dorsey to get the f**k out of his office after being fired.

You know a team is trash when the newly-fired coach is cussing out the guy who signed his checks. It’s football. People get fired more often than I get shot down at the bars, and, my friends, I get shot down a lot. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Says He ‘Couldn’t Live’ Without Football)

You also do have to give Jackson some props. He went down with guns blazing. I kind of respect that.

Now, Freddie Kitchens is running the show for the Browns, and some things do appear to be heading in the correct direction.

However, I hope that it doesn’t turn around too quickly. I’m really enjoying all these stories coming out. Chaos is the nature of the business, and business is booming right now.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter