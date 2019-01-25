CNN’s Ana Navarro Feasts On Roger Stone’s Arrest

Sometimes the day brings a continental breakfast with little more than a dry, stale croissant. But once in awhile, it’s a full bloody steak dinner with thick french fries, red wine and a large slab of chocolate cake. On Friday, with the early-morning arrest of President Trump adviser Roger Stone, CNN’s blistery political analyst Ana Navarro got the latter.

And she couldn’t help but openly gorge on the news.

It’s not the first time that Navarro, an avid Trump-hater, has gotten her way where Stone is concerned. In early 2016, CNN banned him from appearing on the network after he trash-talked her in a string of insults that included: “fat” and “stupid” and “dumber than dog shit.” Stone is infinitely colorful: He also called her a “pompous shithead.”

Why am I happy Roger Stone got indicted? He is a thug. Among many misogynist attacks he made against me, was this beauty. Well, @AlCardenasFL_DC & I are overjoyed to be getting married in a few weeks. Bob Mueller f*cking Roger Stone feels like an early wedding gift. #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/h5MConTZhG — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 25, 2019

Navarro also put in an appearance on ABC’s “The View” Friday, where she gnawed on Stone. “Bye Bye Baby,” she said. “Karma is a bitch.” (RELATED: Navarro Takes A Bite Out Of Roger Stone On The View)

There is no love lost between these two.

In January, 2017, Stone called Navarro an “air-head dumbo.”

At the time, he claimed that she is not typically polite to lower-level TV employees.

Navarro shouldn’t celebrate too soon. Stone won’t be going to prison just yet. We’ll hear more from him Friday night on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”