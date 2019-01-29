Taylor Sheridan And Angelina Jolie Are Making A New Movie Called ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Taylor Sheridan and Angelina Jolie are joining forces for the new movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” and it sounds awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the project Monday night:

Bron Studios, which was involved in recent movies such as The Mule, Assassination Nation and A Simple Favor, is producing. Also producing are Steven Zaillian (Moneyball, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and Garrett Basch via their Film Rites banner. The project adapts a book by Michael Koryta, but sources say the feature will veer away from certain points. The novel told of a teen in a witness protection program hiding out from a pair of killers in a wilderness skills program while a fire engulfs Montana.

This sounds like it’s going to be absolutely lit. A girl in witness protection, killers and wildfires all in one place? Yeah, go ahead and take the $15 for a ticket out of my pocket right this moment.

Is all Sheridan does these days is make absolute heaters? It sure seems like it. “Yellowstone,” “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River” and “Sicario” were all outstanding movies and shows. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

It sounds like “Those Who Wish Me Dead” won’t be any different. If it’s similar to the Kevin Costner hit show on Paramount Network, then it’s going to be a smashing success.

Am I the biggest fan of Jolie? No, but I’m not going to judge this movie prematurely. I will give anything Sheridan makes a chance. He could make a film about how paint dries, and I’d still probably watch it.

There isn’t a release date yet for this movie, but you can rest assured that I’ll keep you all updated. It should be one hell of a fun ride at the theater.

