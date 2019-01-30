HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 62-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Another Monster Dunk

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 15-6 on the season after beating Nebraska 62-51 Tuesday night.

My squad absolutely rocked and rolled in the first half against the Cornhuskers. We looked like what a Wisconsin basketball team is supposed to look like.

We were just out there balling. Ethan Happ, Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers all hit the double-digit mark, and Khalil Iverson threw down another monster slam. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern)

It was pure poetry on the court. Sure, we did let Nebraska kind of crawl back into the game, but there was no doubt the better team won once the clock was at zero.

Listen up, everybody! You do not want to be playing my Badgers right now! You don’t want to do it!

We’re out here running around taking souls. A few weeks ago, I was actually nervous about the direction of this program, but now we’re slicing and dicing.

Any coach or fan in the country who says they want to play the Badgers is absolutely a liar. You best believe that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 29, 2019 at 8:17pm PST

Doubt us all you want. Go ahead and make that mistake. I promise you that we won’t be the ones looking foolish in March.

One last thing for everybody out there. The Wisconsin fan train is officially full, and there is no room for bandwagon fans. If you’re not already onboard, then you’re not getting a ticket when we make a run in March.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter