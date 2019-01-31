Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Said The Josh Gordon Situation Makes Him ‘Sad’

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently had some praise for suspended star Josh Gordon, but he mostly just sounded disappointed in the situation.

Kraft said the following during a Tuesday night appearance on Boston Sports Tonight:

He was a real good guy, and there was a connection. Unfortunately, people like that need mentoring at a young age, but when it becomes addiction, addiction is something that is way beyond our … We gave him tremendous support on a daily basis, and he was worthy. But I think we as a society have to try to help these young people not to get addicted in the first place. And that’s the sad part of this. He’s a good guy — a really good guy. It makes us sad.

This really is just a tough situation for everybody involved. It sounds like Kraft genuinely likes Gordon which is a good sign, and it sounds like he understands the severity of addiction.

Gordon just can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble. He went from constantly being in trouble with the Browns to getting another chance with the Patriots to ultimately ending up suspended yet again. (RELATED: Roger Goodell Says The NFL Is Focused On Helping Josh Gordon Return To Football)

It’s just mind-boggling to me how anybody could blow so many different opportunities.

The good news for Gordon is that he clearly has some very powerful and influential people supporting his attempts to get sober and clean.

That’s an incredibly important part of the process. Will he play in the NFL again? Honestly, I don’t have a clue.

What I do know is that he needs to figure out his life before he even considers stepping back on the field.

Playing in the NFL won’t matter a single bit if he’s not living on a clean and straight path.

