San Francisco Restaurant Bans MAGA Hats

A restaurant in California will no longer be serving any patrons wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“If you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served, same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate,” J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, chef-partner of Wursthall, wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. (RELATED: Restaurant Owner Kicks Out Sarah Sanders)

The Chronicle referenced two separate tweets by the chef of the San Mateo, California restauran, which have since been deleted.

“MAGA hats are like white hoods except stupider because you can see exactly who is wearing them,” another tweet by Lopez-Alt reportedly said.

The chef also made it clear that he would refuse service to any members of the Trump administration and, in another tweet, compared MAGA hats to hate symbols like white hoods and swastikas.



Yes I would refuse if I were there. If I’m not that’s up to the staff present. — J. Kenji “Individual Fun” López-Alt (@kenjilopezalt) January 28, 2019