Jamaican Cops Pull Over Superstar Rapper For Astounding Reason

Police in Jamaica pulled rapper Meek Mill over to get a photo with him Thursday night.

The story is actually pretty sweet. Meek Mill has down in Jamaica partying and waiting for the brutal northeast winter to pass. Who could blame him? (RELATED: Here Are A Bunch Of Insane Photos From The Polar Vortex In The Midwest)

View this post on Instagram @popcaanmusic mobbing! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 31, 2019 at 3:42pm PST

So on Thursday, he was out in Kingston flashing his money, ATV-ing, and hitting local strip clubs, as rappers so often do. When he was on his way home that night, Kingston police pulled him over. Meek got out his phone to capture the entire thing on video — given his track record with the justice system, you can probably imagine why.

And that’s when his squad realized the police were only pulling him over because they wanted to get a couple of photos with him.

WATCH:

You can hear the relief in Meek’s voice and the excitement in the two officers’. We’re just glad to see Meek is free again, and that these two cops have street cred for the rest of their careers.

