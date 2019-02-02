Pro-Lifers Rally To ‘Resist Infanticide’ In Kathy Tran’s District

A sizable contingent of pro-life activists descended upon Democratic Del. Kathy Tran’s district to protest her abortion bill as well as Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s support of the legislation.

The rally took place in Lorton, Virginia Saturday ahead of Tran’s previously-scheduled town hall meeting. After Tran abruptly canceled the town hall, the pro-life activists still showed up to “resist infanticide.”

Activists from March For Life and the Susan B. Anthony List organized the protests. (RELATED: NARAL, Planned Parenthood Call For Northam Resignation)

#ProLife America is standing in opposition to the effort in Virginia to impose late term abortion on the Commonwealth #ResistInfanticide #MarchforLife #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/5Tp655swdq — March for Life (@March_for_Life) February 2, 2019

.@PYNance: Elections have consequences for LIFE! There is a cost to being silent. #ResistInfanticide pic.twitter.com/eC2fYyReXl — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) February 2, 2019



Tran is the leading sponsor of the “Repeal Act,” a recently-tabled bill in the Virginia House of Delegates that would have legalized abortion up until birth and removed the state’s current restrictions.

The marchers’ slogan, “Resist Infanticide,” was trending on Twitter for much of Saturday morning. The slogan was a reference to Northam’s controversial comments Wednesday where he appeared to justify infanticide.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said in a radio interview.

Northam is currently resisting bipartisan calls for his resignation after a racist photo emerged from his 1984 medical school yearbook.

