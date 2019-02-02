WaPo’s ‘Conservative’ Blogger Under Fire After Calling Black Virginia Lieutenant Governor ‘Eloquent’

Scott Morefield | Reporter

A Washington Post blogger has come under heavy criticism after tweeting a call for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to be replaced by the state’s lieutenant governor, a “dynamic, eloquent African American.”

Jennifer Rubin, whose Twitter profile identifies her as a “conservative blogger” for the outlet, issued a call for Democrats to “move Northam out” after a racist picture from the Virginia governor’s 1984 medical school days came to light so he could be replaced by Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. However, it wasn’t the call itself that got Rubin in hot water, but rather her description of Fairfax.

“Dems need to move Northam out ASAP,” Rubin tweeted. “Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American. Every hour or day that goes by makes the whole thing worse.” (RELATED: CNN Issues Correction After Identifying Virginia Gov Northam As A Republican)

Plenty of Twitter users on both sides of the political spectrum ripped Rubin for her tweet.


Rubin’s tweet is still up at time of publication.

