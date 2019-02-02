WaPo’s ‘Conservative’ Blogger Under Fire After Calling Black Virginia Lieutenant Governor ‘Eloquent’

A Washington Post blogger has come under heavy criticism after tweeting a call for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to be replaced by the state’s lieutenant governor, a “dynamic, eloquent African American.”

Jennifer Rubin, whose Twitter profile identifies her as a “conservative blogger” for the outlet, issued a call for Democrats to “move Northam out” after a racist picture from the Virginia governor’s 1984 medical school days came to light so he could be replaced by Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. However, it wasn’t the call itself that got Rubin in hot water, but rather her description of Fairfax.

“Dems need to move Northam out ASAP,” Rubin tweeted. “Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American. Every hour or day that goes by makes the whole thing worse.” (RELATED: CNN Issues Correction After Identifying Virginia Gov Northam As A Republican)

Plenty of Twitter users on both sides of the political spectrum ripped Rubin for her tweet.

Would you say he’s articulate Jennifer? Is that what you would say? This isn’t a good tweet https://t.co/Z4NSLTCaJr — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 2, 2019

Lol “eloquent” For those moments when you’re so impressed a Black person can use complete sentences. https://t.co/uDRryKEqqn — Wagatwe Wanjuki ???????? (@wagatwe) February 2, 2019

Do you agree with #HarryReid that it is also good that he is light-skinned & speaks w/ no negro dialect?https://t.co/6kCpBAJnxO Oh wait

That was about Obama

Why is the Left so racist? https://t.co/LH81RDgoTn — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 2, 2019

Whoa, that’s some coded racist language right there, Jenny. https://t.co/3MGGlqUCFr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 2, 2019

“eloquent Africa American” – racist dog whistle… really – if ever people needed to see you are no conservative @JRubinBlogger here it is… you too need to resign — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) February 2, 2019

“Eloquent” is the new “articulate.” Good grief. https://t.co/Iis1BX3lNz — David Martosko (@dmartosko) February 2, 2019

Are you saying the majority of African Americans aren’t eloquent?

Are you saying no other race can do the job?

Or maybe you’re boasting the line of succession for a personal gain?

I would STFU if I were you. https://t.co/QgYkDD7IPP — Dean McGonigle (@VoteMcGonigle) February 2, 2019

Ah the soft bigotry of low expectations … “eloquent” https://t.co/IXqcCy3ov7 — Rob Eno (@Robeno) February 2, 2019

Cue Chris Rock: “He’s so well-spoken! He speaks so well!” ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/O8V1euAgj7 — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) February 2, 2019

This right here is what systemic deep-rooted racism looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it. https://t.co/3KXTy4dUg2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 2, 2019



Rubin’s tweet is still up at time of publication.

Follow Scott on Twitter