911 Call Released From Bow Wow’s Alleged Domestic Dispute. Listen To The Chilling Cry For Help

911 audio from popular rapper Bow Wow’s alleged domestic disturbance Saturday morning has been released.

We covered this story after it happened…Bow Wow allegedly hit his girlfriend, Leslie Holden, multiple times in Atlanta. He took her phone and refused to let her leave the bedroom. It’s unclear what they were fighting about. However, initial reports claim she was left with several minor injuries. (RELATED: Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta On Battery Charge Over Super Bowl Weekend)

When his girlfriend finally broke free, she called 911 in a desperate plea for help. The audio has since been obtained and disseminated by TMZ. You can listen to it below:

Also worth noting…one of Bow Wow’s neighbors must have heard the disturbance too, since he called 911 claiming he heard somebody threatening to “Slap the f**k out of this b**ch.”

Both Bow Wow and Leslie are said to have hit each other during the 4:15 a.m. incident. They were subsequently charged with misdemeanor battery.

