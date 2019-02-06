10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Who Appeared At State Of The Union Reacts To Trump Shout Out

Cancer survivor Grace Eline shared her experience as a State of the Union guest, on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, and recounted her past medical battles.

Eline, 10, who has battled brain cancer, was seated next to first lady Melania Trump and called Tuesday evening “amazing.” (RELATED: ‘Choosing Greatness’: Trump Delivers Second State Of The Union Address)

“It was very cool because I’ve always looked up to her and to be right next to her that was pretty amazing,” Eline said. She also shared the harrowing story of her diagnosis and the subsequent treatment that saved her life.

“So, basically what happened was I was just drinking a lot of water and then like my mom told my doctor, but he said that it was like nothing. And then so at least a year later — so that happened in first grade and then in second grade my growth started to slow down,” the New Jersey girl continued.

WATCH:

“And that’s when my — that’s when the pediatrician got suspicious because that doesn’t usually happen,” she said. “So then he sent us to an endocrine who thought I had diabetes. But she sent us for an MRI and she didn’t think that she would find a mass in my brain. So then immediately after that I began chemotherapy. So I had four rounds of chemo and then I had 24 rounds of proton radiation.”

Eline also touched upon President Donald Trump’s pledge of $500 million to fund cancer research and said it made her feel good to see people helping people.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that [Donald Trump] would do that, because, like, it makes me feel really good that people would just take their time and try and help more people. I think that that’s pretty amazing,” she concluded.

