Ariana Grande Puts The Grammys On Blast Following Story She Had Backed Out Of Show: ‘You’re Lying About Me’

Ariana Grande hit back Thursday following reports that she backed out of performing at the Grammys because “it was too late for her to pull something together.”

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken [Ehrlich] it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted to her millions of followers Thursday. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

“Hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” she added. “I offered 3 different songs. It’s about collaboration.”

Grande continued, “It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

It all came on the heels of reports earlier in the day that the “Thank U, Next” singer would not be performing at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night over a disagreement with producers about on which songs she would be doing for the show.

Grammy producer Ehrlich shared that, “As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure.”