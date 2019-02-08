Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Once Protested Kavanaugh — But Dodges Questions About Fairfax Accusations

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dodged questions Friday about the sexual assault allegations that have emerged against Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, after the New York Democrat previously protested Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Ocasio-Cortez invited a sexual assault survivor, who made news after protesting Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday. The representative said she has not looked into the allegations against Fairfax in a hallway interview on Capitol Hill.

“I have not looked at all into the situation,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked if she believed Fairfax’s accuser.

This comes as five Democratic senators who condemned Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct allegations refused to acknowledge the allegations against Fairfax when asked by The Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday. The senators all dodged the question or acted like they had not heard about it when asked if the same standard should be applied to Fairfax as it was applied to Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in 2018. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senators Who Condemned Kavanaugh Refused To Denounce Fairfax)

Fairfax was hit with his second allegation of sexual misconduct Friday afternoon.

