Democrats Oust Fairfax From Leadership Post Amid Scandal

Embattled Virginia Democratic Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has been removed from a prestigious party leadership position amid calls from his own party to resign over sexual assault accusations.

Fairfax was removed as chairman of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association (DLGA) Friday night after a second allegation of sexual assault against Fairfax emerged. Fairfax helped form the organization last year and became its first ever chairman. (RELATED: Fairfax Denies Second Allegation, Refuses To Resign)

DLGA announced new leadership; @LtGovHall_Long & @waltgov to serve as interim Co-Chairs. @KathyHochul will join @LtGovMikeCooney on the Executive Committee pic.twitter.com/S7bbi95weV — Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association (@DemocraticLGs) February 9, 2019

Democratic Lt. Govs. Bethany Hall-Long and Cyrus Habib of Delaware and Washington, respectively, will take over as interim co-chairs of the organization.

“Lt. Governors Hall-Long and Habib have been leaders of this organization and are fully committed to making a meaningful difference in the future and direction of our country,” DLGA Executive Director Roshan Patel said.

Fairfax was accused earlier this week of sexually assaulting now Stanford professor Vanessa Tyson at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, and on Friday night was accused of raping Meredith Watson when both were students at Duke in 2000.

Fairfax has faced calls to resign from both sides of the aisle, but has said that he does not intend to do so. Democratic Delegate Patrick Hope is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against Fairfax on Monday.

