Trump Campaign Responds To Sen. Warren’s Presidential Announcement

President Donald Trump’s campaign dinged Sen. Elizabeth Warren Saturday afternoon for being a “fraud” after the Massachusetts Democrat announced her intention to run for president.

“Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected,” campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote in a statement. Warren announced her candidacy in a tweet on Saturday.

He added: “The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America’s middle-class.” The statement appears designed to tie Warren in with lawmakers who pushed the so-called Green New Deal, a lofty proposal intended to reset a moribund climate change fight.

INBOX: Trump campaign issues statement on Elizabeth Warren’s announcement pic.twitter.com/lfIiMywemp — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 9, 2019

The resolution, which is being pushed by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calls for “10-year national mobilizations” toward a series of goals aimed at fighting global warming, NPR reported. A separate fact sheet claims the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s GND hit a few embarrassing missteps out of the gate. A frequently asked questions document the New York representative posted online promised of “[e]conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work,” which was also missing from the legislation Democrats pushed Thursday.

The Republican National Committee also responded to Warren’s decision to enter the fray. “We’ve always known that Elizabeth Warren’s socialist policies were far outside the mainstream,” RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens noted in a press statement following the announcement.”But Warren’s disastrous handling of her false minority claims and her refusal to apologize until now has everyone, including her own supporters, cringing at her campaign,” he said.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.