CNN Claims To Have Seen Latest R. Kelly Tape

CNN is claiming to have seen a tape of rapper Robert Kelly — better known by his stage name of R. Kelly — allegedly having sex with a girl “who refers to her body parts as 14 years old.”

“CNN has seen the VHS tape that appears to show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old,” the network said.

Michael Avenatti, who is representing the alleged victim, released a statement Thursday saying the video had been turned over to law enforcement. In the statement, Avenatti says that he is representing “multiple” alleged victims of Kelly’s abuse. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Says He Failed Alleged R. Kelly Survivors: ‘We Failed Our Communities As Black People’)

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019



“Included in the evidence we recently uncovered and recovered is a VHS videotape of Mr. Kelly engaging in multiple sexual assaults of a girl underage,” Avenatti said. “This tape, which is clear, is approximately 45 minutes in length and has never previously been publicly disclosed or, until recently, provided to law enforcement.”

Kelly has been accused of forcing women into an underage “sex cult.” The disgraced rapper is also the subject of a Lifetime series called “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which woman come forward to discuss Kelly’s alleged assaults of them when they were underage.

R. Kelly has maintained his innocence and denied all accusations against him.

Follow William Davis on Twitter