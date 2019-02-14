Hollywood Elites Send ‘Get Well Soon’ Card To RBG

Your first name

A group of Hollywood celebrities sent their best wishes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday.

Around three dozen celebs sent a “get well soon” card to the 85-year-old liberal justice, who recently had two cancerous nodules removed from her lungs. The letter’s signers included Lady Gaga, Spike Lee and Steven Spielberg, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Ginsburg’s Health Raises Frightening History Of Incapacity And Disability On The Supreme Court)

Love this! ???? So much cooler than a valentine. #RBG https://t.co/2STcBDxUF9 — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) February 14, 2019



Other celebrities included Amy Adams, Stephen Colbert, Ron Howard and Ted Danson. This is hardly the first time that Hollywood has gushed over the liberal icon.

The film “On The Basis Of Sex” debuted on Christmas as a biopic of Ginsburg, with “Star Wars: Rogue One” actress Felicity Jones playing the role of the longtime justice.

Ginsburg recently made her first public appearance in two months at a production dedicated to her at the National Museum of Women. She also cast a pivotal vote last week in a 5-4 decision that temporarily blocked Louisiana’s abortion restrictions from going into effect.

