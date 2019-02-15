Angel Mom’s Brief Appearance On CNN Was First Of The Entire Year

Following President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration on Friday, several angel moms approached CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, one of whom he briefly interviewed. This short interview was the only air-time given to angel moms by the network since the beginning of the year.

A search on TV Eyes spanning from Jan. 1, 2019 to Feb. 15, 2019 of CNN using the search terms ‘Angel Mom’, ‘Angel’, ‘Killed by’, ‘Undocumented’, and ‘Illegal’ revealed that there were no angel mom appearances on the network until angel mom Sabine Durden’s interview with Jim Acosta earlier today.

Angel Mom @sabine_durden and Acosta are now having a conversation — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 15, 2019

Despite CNN’s lack of angel moms coverage, after the interview with Durden, Acosta stated, “As we know, because we’ve covered this for so long and there are so many passions and emotions on all sides, these ladies feel very passionately and very strong because of the ordeal they went through…”

Other mainstream media outlets have also given little attention to the stories of angel moms. RNC media research data given to the Caller shows that MSNBC had not booked any angel mom appearances or interviews on their network from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2019.

During this same time span, the networks vigorously covered the government shutdown and the plight of furloughed government workers, hosting 10 on-air interviews with furloughed employees in just 13 days. (RELATED: Jim Acosta Talks To Angel Mom Live On CNN Following Trump’s National Emergency Declaration)

Several angel moms were present at the Rose Garden event earlier today, who held images of their lost loved ones and broadly represented those impacted by the crisis at the border. (RELATED: Trump Is Declaring A National Emergency To Build The Wall- Here’s What You Need To Know)

The Caller reached out to CNN to ask why it took an angel mom confronting Jim Acosta at an official White House event for them to give any air time to angel moms on the network, but they did not respond.